Crews battle fire in vacant home that has been on fire before

Crews were on the scene of a vacant house fire in central Toledo early Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred on Highland Avenue near Kimball Avenue around 1 a.m.

Crews say light smoke was coming from the house when they arrived on scene. They say there were several small fires in the home that were quickly put out.

Crews say this house has been on fire in the past.

The fire is being investigated.

