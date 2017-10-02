Multiple shots fired, one man injured, takes self to hospital - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Multiple shots fired, one man injured, takes self to hospital

One man has been shot in central Toledo.

The shooting happened near Pinewood Avenue around 10 p.m.

TPD said the victim drove to a local hospital on his own. 

Multiple shots were fired. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

