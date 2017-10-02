Gun sales spike up after Las Vegas massacre

The stock prices of gun-makers spiked up Monday morning in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre.

Deadly episodes often fuel fear of future gun-control measures which leads many right to the gun store.

"Everything goes nuts. We've got tons of people out there that mistakenly believe you can actually enforce gun-control laws. In some cases, they're worried they're gonna confiscate all of your guns. People rush to all the gun stores and immediately start buying them," said Firearms trainer Tom Urbanski.

He also said don't look for any push for gun control from the Trump administration as the N.R.A. totally endorsed the president.

