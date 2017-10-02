Vermaas Carryout robbed at gunpoint - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Vermaas Carryout robbed at gunpoint

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Vermaas Carryout in west Toledo was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night.

The armed robbery happened just before 10 p.m. on west Sylvania Road.

The subject went into the store with a gun and demanded the clerk to clear out the money from the register

Before running out the store, the subject dropped the weapon and money but picked them back up.

No one was injured. 

