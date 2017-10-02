Child struck by car while crossing street

A child is recovering from serious injuries after being hit by a car Monday afternoon.

The crash happened near north Evans and Bidwell Streets in Tecumseh, Michigan around 2:45 p.m.

Tecumseh first responders said the driver of the car was driving southbound on Evans Street and struck the child as the child was crossing the street.

The victim was transported to Mott's Children Hospital by air ambulance and is in serious condition.

The driver was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

