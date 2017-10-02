OSU reported rapes has more than doubled

Reported on-campus rapes at the Ohio State University has more than doubled in 2016.

The university attributes that to more students living on campus and better awareness and reporting of sexual assaults.

The increase was expected because of work being done to boost reporting.

In 2016, 61 rapes were reported, while in 2015, only 25 were reported and 20 in 2014.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.