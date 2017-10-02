Bond set for man in Oregon police standoff

The man charged for Saturday's police standoff in Oregon appeared in court Monday afternoon.

Police said 77-year-old Robert Stinehart barricaded himself inside a home for several hours on Saturday, firing at officers.

Stinehart told the judge he had no way to pay for an attorney. The court declared him indigent. and appointed an attorney to him.

A bond of $100,000 has been set for Stinehart along with a pretrial hearing for October 6.

He is currently behind bars at the Lucas County Jail.

