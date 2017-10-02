UT Football players volunteer with kids at Mom's House

University of Toledo football players spent some quality time with deserving kids, Monday.

It was for the Mom's House annual Fall Festival. This year's theme is transportation. Kids got to check out a school bus and sheriff's office squad car. They also got to toss the football with players who volunteered their time.

"It's a win-win situation for both of us. It's a great opportunity for the UT football players to really be able to sow back into a child's life and for us, the kids just look up to them," said Executive Director Christina Rodriguez.

Mom's House provides child care for kids whose moms who are still going through schooling.

