TPD warns of illegal drugs distributed locally

Toledo police are warning the public about illegal drugs going around the area.

Police say illegal pills, marketed as "molly" or 'ecstasy" are being distributed locally.

Police say the pills contain highly-addictive meth.

If anyone has any information about this activity, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.