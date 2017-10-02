One dead following crash between dump truck, SUV

Police are on the scene of a serious crash in Wood County Monday morning.

The crash occurred on Route 6 between Wayne and Pemberville Roads around 10 a.m.

Police say a dump truck, driven by 61-year-old Richard of North Baltimore and an SUV driven by 23-year-old John Brendan Sands crashed into each other head-on.

Sands was pronounced dead at the scene.

David was transported to the hospital from the scene by air ambulance.

The initial investigation shows Sands at fault for the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

