Crash between dump truck, SUV causes serious injuries

Police are on the scene of a serious crash in Wood County Monday morning.

The crash occurred on Route 6 between Wayne and Pemberville Roads around 10 a.m.

Police say a dump truck and SUV crashed into each other head-on.

Police say there are serious injuries at the scene.

US 6 is closed due to the accident for an undetermined amount of time.

