Crash between dump truck, SUV causes serious injuries - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Crash between dump truck, SUV causes serious injuries

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Police are on the scene of a serious crash in Wood County Monday morning.

The crash occurred on Route 6 between Wayne and Pemberville Roads around 10 a.m. 

Police say a dump truck and SUV crashed into each other head-on. 

Police say there are serious injuries at the scene. 

US 6 is closed due to the accident for an undetermined amount of time.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly