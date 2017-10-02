Shots 4 Tots holding vaccination clinic for kids

The school year is back in full swing, and the Lucas County Health Department wants to make sure your child has all their vaccinations.

This week is exclusion week for many schools, meaning kids need to be vaccinated by the end of the week.

If not, schools will send those children home.

Shots 4 Tots N Teens is holding their clinic Monday to help those parents who may be rushing to get their kids

The clinic will be held at the United Way on 424 Jackson Street from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The clinic could not be held at the health department due to low water pressure issues.

"We did have to pack up everything and leave the health department and start out fresh. So it has been trying. It's been trying for our staff and also for the people we are trying to serve," said Kelly Burkholder-Allen with Toledo-Lucas County Health.

Patients must bring their insurance card, a hard copy of the child's immunization record and the parent's ID.

If you missed Monday's clinic, there will be two more you can attend.

One will be on Thursday at the Western Clinic on Oak Terrace Boulevard from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

There will also be a clinic on Friday at the downtown clinic on Erie Street from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.