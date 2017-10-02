Woman assaults TPD officer twice during arrest - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A woman who was arrested for driving drunk has been charged with assaulting a police officer.

Police say Courtney Coleman was charged with an OVI on Friday.

While the officer was attempting to put Coleman in the back of the police officer, police say Coleman kicked and spit at the officer.

Police put a spit hood on Coleman after that incident. 

Police say that when Coleman was later being put into a holding cell, she spit at a different officer.

Some of her saliva went through the spit hood and hit the officer in the face.

Coleman is being charged with assault on a police officer and harassment of an officer by an inmate.

