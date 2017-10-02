Woman assaults TPD officer twice during arrest

Police say the men ordered the employees to the ground and forced the manager to open the registers.

Police say the men ordered the employees to the ground and forced the manager to open the registers.

Police say the 16-year-old shot two girls, killing one of them, after a street fight broke out in a central Toledo neighborhood on Sunday.

Police say the 16-year-old shot two girls, killing one of them, after a street fight broke out in a central Toledo neighborhood on Sunday.

16-year-old accused of killing girl during street fight appears in court

16-year-old accused of killing girl during street fight appears in court

A mid-afternoon shootout in central Toledo sent one man to the hospital while another is on the run. But residents who live along Tecumseh Street say this is routine.

A mid-afternoon shootout in central Toledo sent one man to the hospital while another is on the run. But residents who live along Tecumseh Street say this is routine.

According to Toledo Police, the shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on Tecumseh St. Police say they found shell casings on the street and sidewalk and in the alley where two men were shooting at each other.

According to Toledo Police, the shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on Tecumseh St. Police say they found shell casings on the street and sidewalk and in the alley where two men were shooting at each other.

Police: Man checks himself into hospital after central Toledo shootout

Police: Man checks himself into hospital after central Toledo shootout

While the officer was attempting to put the woman in the back of the police officer, police say she kicked and spit at the officer.

While the officer was attempting to put the woman in the back of the police officer, police say she kicked and spit at the officer.

A woman who was arrested for driving drunk has been charged with assaulting a police officer.

Police say Courtney Coleman was charged with an OVI on Friday.

While the officer was attempting to put Coleman in the back of the police officer, police say Coleman kicked and spit at the officer.

Police put a spit hood on Coleman after that incident.

Police say that when Coleman was later being put into a holding cell, she spit at a different officer.

Some of her saliva went through the spit hood and hit the officer in the face.

Coleman is being charged with assault on a police officer and harassment of an officer by an inmate.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.