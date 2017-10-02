Apartments being rehabbed for Detroit's poor, homeless

DETROIT (AP) - A vacant apartment building in Detroit's North End neighborhood is being rehabbed to provide affordable housing for the poor and homeless, including military veterans.

Work on the six-story building is expected to be completed next fall. It will feature 26 one-bedroom apartments.

Each unit will be reserved for people earning less than 30 percent of the area median income, which is about $14,000 per year. Homeless veterans will be given first priority.

The $7 million redevelopment by Central City Integrated Health is being funded through tax credits, loans and project-based Section 8 vouchers. The city has provided more than $1.3 million in Home Funds.

Central City Integrated Health provides evidence-based medical and behavioral health treatment and services in tandem with creating housing opportunities for the city's most vulnerable residents.

