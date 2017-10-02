Crews battle 3 different fires at the same time in south Toledo

South Toledo was up in flames after three fires cropped up around the same place and time early Monday morning.

The fires occurred on the 200 block of Western Avenue, the 800 block of Prouty Avenue and the 800 block of Lorain Street around 2:30 a.m.

Crews say the fire on Western Avenue was a vacant house fire. The fire burned the roof of the home that had been vacant for about eight months.

Crews say the second fire affected an unattached garage, causing it to go up in massive flames.

Crews say the third fire that started at a vacant home affected a neighboring home as well.

The vacant home was fully engulfed in flames when fire spread to the home next door.

The man in the second home was able to get out safely with his two dogs.

Neighbors say this vacant home had been a nuisance for years.

