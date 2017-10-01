Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge: Calendar of events - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge: Calendar of events

The following is a brief calendar of events of the Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge.

There will be other events announced as the competition moves along.

Continue to check this calendar for other events scheduled during the competition.

OCTOBER

  • Oct. 2: Online registration begins
  • Oct. 15: Online registrations ends
  • Oct. 16, 17: Walk-in registration at Super Fitness North
  • Oct. 17: Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge Kickoff Party - First Weigh-In 

NOVEMBER

  • Nov. 4: CHALLENGE - Imagination Station
  • Nov. 23: CHALLENGE - Thanksgiving Turkey Run

DECEMBER

  • Dec. 9: CHALLENGE - Christmas Case Race

JANUARY

  • Jan. 6: CHALLENGE -  Splash Universe
  • Jan. 8: Weigh-In and Elimination 
  • Jan 13: CHALLENGE - Grocery Store Race

FEBRUARY 

  • Feb. 5: Weigh-In and Elimination
  • Feb. 17: CHALLENGE - Total Body Challenge

MARCH

  • Mar. 5: Weigh-In and Elimination
  • Mar. 10: CHALLENGE - Skyzone Challenge
  • Mar. 17: CHALLENGE - Cooking Challenge

APRIL

  • Apr. 2: Weigh-In and Elimination
  • Apr. 7: CHALLENGE - Extreme Fit Challenge
  • Apr. 14: CHALLENGE - Toledo Zoo Zipline Challenge

MAY

  • May 1: Final Weigh-In
  • May 5: CHALLENGE - Extreme Cardio Challenge
  • May 15: Finale - Winner announced

