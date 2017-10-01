Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge: Calendar of events

The following is a brief calendar of events of the Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge.

There will be other events announced as the competition moves along.

Continue to check this calendar for other events scheduled during the competition.

OCTOBER

Oct. 2: Online registration begins

Oct. 15: Online registrations ends

Oct. 16, 17: Walk-in registration at Super Fitness North

Oct. 17: Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge Kickoff Party - First Weigh-In

NOVEMBER

Nov. 4: CHALLENGE - Imagination Station

- Imagination Station Nov. 23: CHALLENGE - Thanksgiving Turkey Run

DECEMBER

Dec. 9: CHALLENGE - Christmas Case Race

JANUARY

Jan. 6: CHALLENGE - Splash Universe

- Splash Universe Jan. 8: Weigh-In and Elimination

Jan 13: CHALLENGE - Grocery Store Race

FEBRUARY

Feb. 5: Weigh-In and Elimination

Feb. 17: CHALLENGE - Total Body Challenge

MARCH

Mar. 5: Weigh-In and Elimination

Mar. 10: CHALLENGE - Skyzone Challenge

- Skyzone Challenge Mar. 17: CHALLENGE - Cooking Challenge

APRIL

Apr. 2: Weigh-In and Elimination

Apr. 7: CHALLENGE - Extreme Fit Challenge

- Extreme Fit Challenge Apr. 14: CHALLENGE - Toledo Zoo Zipline Challenge

MAY

May 1: Final Weigh-In

May 5: CHALLENGE - Extreme Cardio Challenge

- Extreme Cardio Challenge May 15: Finale - Winner announced

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.