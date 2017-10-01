Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge: Rules and Guidelines

Before you take on the Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge, you need to make sure you qualify for the challenge.

All contestants must be at least 18-years-old.

Also, contestants must make a mandatory $30 donation to Muscular Dystrophy/ALS Aungie's Quest. The donation increases to $35 for contestants who register on Oct. 17.

All contestants must be signed up by 8 p.m. on Oct. 17 with their donation paid.

If you can sign up, also make sure you can attend the events.

There will be optional workouts at least one day per month. There will be one workout in the morning and another in the evening. These are good times to discuss weight loss plans with trainers, menu ideas and size up your competition. Those who attend the workouts will get extra credit during their weigh-in.

There will also be optional workouts with past champions and contestants of the Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge.

There are several mandatory events. There will be one mandatory challenge per month beginning in January. Any contestant who does not attend a challenge is eliminated.

There are optional challenges in November and December, though those that do attend receive credit for the weigh-in.

The first weigh-in will be on Oct. 17. There will be mandatory weigh-ins beginning in January.

Any contestant who is eliminated from competition is moved to a "Wild Card Bracket." Those contestants, provided they continue to do challenges and weigh-ins, may be brought back to the competition in April. The Wild Card winner may become the overall champion once they are brought back in April.

There are several events held throughout the competition that offers extra credit to contestants. For each event, one point will be added to the percentage of the contestant's total weight loss. Extra credit points are assessed each month and cannot be carried over.

At the end of the competition, the top five contestants will partake in a final challenge. The first place receives 2.5 points toward their weigh loss percentage. Second place receives two points. Third place receives 1.5 points. Four place receives one point and fifth receives a half a point.

All contestants are encouraged to participate, though only the final five will receive the extra credit.

