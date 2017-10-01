Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge: FAQ

Q: How do I sign up?

A: Online registration goes from Oct. 2 until Oct. 15. Afterward, walk in-ins may sign up at Super Fitness North on Alexis Blvd. at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Call the gym at 419-476-6018 to schedule an appointment.

Q: Does it cost anything?

A: Yes. Those who sign up online will pay a $30 donation to MDA/Augie's Quest. If you sign up via walk-in, the donation is $35.

Q: When/Where is the kickoff party?

A: The party will be on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 4:30 p.m. at Super Fitness North.

Q: Do I have to be a member of Super Fitness?

A: No. Anyone can join the challenge, although it is beneficial to be a member of a gym, even if it is not Super Fitness.

Q: Do I have to come to the kick off party?

A: We highly encourage it. First, you're promised to have a fun time. Second, you can get all of your paperwork done and receive some cool, FREE stuff. You must pay your entry donation before the party.

Q: Do I need a note from my doctor?

A: You will sign a waiver to participate in the challenge. If you have any health issues, consult a doctor before entering the challenge.

Q: What do I win?

A: Everyone wins a chance to change their lives. We help coach you to make healthier choices. We also give out monthly incentive gifts and month challenge winner gifts. If you make it though our tough physical and nutritional challenges, the champion will win over $8,000 in prizes.

Q: I did not see my question answered above. Who can I contact with more questions?

A: You can check the guidelines and calendar. You can also e-mail Super Fitness or Kelly Heidbreder.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.