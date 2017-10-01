Olander Park welcomes Sylvanians ahead of levy vote

It’s an event called ‘I Love Olander.’

Sylvania residents were invited Sunday to come in and enjoy special free activities at Olander Park.

But this was also a way to thank community members known as ‘Friends of Olander’ who volunteer at the park over the summer.

"Oh I’m so excited. I think that it’s a real treasure we have in the system” says visitor Heidi Lohrman.

Olander Park took the hardest hit in the Olander Park System after a deadline was missed in 2016 to place a property tax levy on the ballot for operating funds.

To make ends meet this year, the staff was reduced, the lake closed to swimming and there was a limited grass mowing schedule.

“It’s been neglected this year because of finances and we love our park. It’s our neighbor. We’ve come over, helped clean the park, build picnic tables. It’s our way to give back," said Lynda Hoffman of Friends of Olander.

Operations will return to normal at Olander and across the park system if Sylvania voters approve a November 7th 0.8 mill, five year property tax levy.

It would cost the owner of a $150,000 home $1.59 a month.

Park Director Erika Buri, who assumed blame for missing last year’s deadline, says passage is crucial.

“We managed to pull through this year without a levy because we had some funds left over from last year," said Buri. "If our levy does not pass this year we will have almost no money to go on.”

They’re hoping Sylvania voters will indeed respond at the polls that they do love Olander.

