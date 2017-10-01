Boil advisory issued for area near east Toledo water main break

The City of Toledo issued a boil water advisory on Sunday for the area near Friday night’s massive water main break on Selkirk St.

The city says water service will be interrupted from Miami St. to 1766 Selkirk St as repairs are made to the water distribution system.

After repairs are made the water will be thoroughly tested by the city which will take several days.

The boil advisory ends on October 5 at 5 p.m. unless an extension is announced.

Residents are advised to bring water to a boil for at least three minutes before using for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes or for food preparation.

The water main break flooded the street and many basements in the area.

