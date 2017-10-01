Broken fire hydrant causes partial flooding in north Toledo

A broken fire hydrant caused partial flooding on Mettler and Lagrange Street in north Toledo early Sunday morning.

Police were notified about the fire hydrant after an officer noticed it while driving back to the police station around 3 a.m.

TPD said they didn't receive any information on how the incident happened or if there is a suspect involved.

Witnesses in the area did not have any information to give to police as well.

