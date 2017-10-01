TPD searching for driver that crashed into two cars

A driver is on the run from a crash that happened in east Toledo early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Worthington Street near Front Street.

Police said the driver took off after crashing into two cars.

One of the cars also hit a telephone pole.

There are no reported injuries.

TPD are searching for the driver responsible.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.