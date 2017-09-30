Woman and child taken to hospital after Hancock County crash

A 21-year-old woman and 2-year-old boy were taken to the hospital after a crash in Hancock County on Saturday afternoon.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says Erica Cole, 21, of Findlay was driving south on Township Rd. 180 just before 6 p.m.

When she crossed State Route 15, she was struck in the right side by a pickup truck being driven by 53-year-old Timothy Lester of Marion, OH who was driving east on State Route 15.

Cole’s car then went off the road and came to rest on its side.

The pickup also went off the road.

Cole and her passenger, a 2-year-old, were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Lester was not injured.

