Standoff ends peacefully after 77-year-old man barricades himself in home in Oregon

It was a chilling incident that had a peaceful ending.

Oregon Police responded to reports of a shooting and standoff situation off of Bay Shore Drive near Maumee Bay State Park on Saturday evening.

At 8:40 p.m. Oregon Police Chief Mike Navarre said a standoff with a 77-year-old suspect, Robert Stinehart, ended peacefully.

The man had been barricaded in his home on Bonnie Doone Dr. for two and a half hours.

Chief Navarre believes the man had randomly been firing his gun through a window of the garage.

No contact was made with Stinehart until a SWAT team broke down the garage door and arrested him.

Stinehart will appear in Oregon Municipal Court on Monday.

He is being charged with firing a firearm while intoxicated as well as discharging a firearm into an occupied habitat.

Police say Stinehart had fallen and hurt his arm.

He was taken to the hospital.

Negotiators as well as three SWAT units were on the scene.

Navarre also says the entire afternoon shift of the Oregon Police Department was on the scene and the late shift was called called in early to patrol the rest of the city.

The original call came in around 5:30 p.m and was for shots fired at a different house on Bonnie Doone Dr. .

When police arrived, the shooter fired shots in the direction of responding officers who retreated.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Lucas County Sheriff, Toledo Police, the University of Toledo Police and Maumee Police are assisting.

No one else was hurt.

WTOL 11 has a crew on the way and will have the latest information as it becomes available.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.