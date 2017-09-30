Police: Standoff ends peacefully after 77-year-old man barricades himself in home in Oregon

Oregon Police responded to reports of a shooting and standoff situation off of Bay Shore Drive near Maumee Bay State Park on Saturday evening.

At 8:40 p.m. Oregon Police Chief Mike Navarre said a standoff with a 77-year-old suspect, Robert Steinhart, ended peacefully.

The man had been barricaded in his home on Bonnie Doone Dr. all evening.

Chief Navarre says the man was in the garage.

Police could see that the man had fallen down and couldn't get up when they went in and arrested him.

He is being charged with firing a firearm while intoxicated.

Navarre says the man had randomly been firing his gun through a window of the garage.

Police say the man's arm was hurt when he fell and he was taken to the hospital.

Negotiators as well as three SWAT units were on the scene.

Navarre also says the entire afternoon shift of the Oregon Police Department was on the scene and the late shift was called called in early to patrol the rest of the city.

The original call came in around 5:30 p.m and was for shots fired at a different house on Bonnie Doone Dr. .

When police arrived, the shooter fired shots in the direction of responding officers who retreated.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Lucas County Sheriff, Toledo Police, the University of Toledo Police and Maumee Police are assisting.

No one else was hurt.

WTOL 11 has a crew on the way and will have the latest information as it becomes available.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.