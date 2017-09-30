Police: Active shooter situation off Bay Shore Rd. in Oregon

Oregon Police are responding to reports of an active shooter, standoff situation off of Bay Shore Drive near Maumee Bay State Park.

Oregon Police say the original call was for shots fired.

Police say when police arrived, the shooter fired shots at the officer.

Police say they are evacuating homes in the area of Bonnie Doone Dr.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Lucas County Sheriff's Deputies are also on the scene.

