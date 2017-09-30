Police: Active shooter situation off Bay Shore Rd. in Oregon

Oregon Police are responding to reports of an active shooter situation off of Bay Shore Drive near Maumee Bay State Park.

Oregon Police say the original call was for shots fired.

When police arrived, the shooter fired shots at the officer.

Police say they are evacuating homes in the area of Bonnie Doone Dr.

