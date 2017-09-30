Girl Scouts descend on downtown Toledo for huge hands-on expo

Hundreds of Toledo Girl Scouts gathered in downtown to learn how they can make a difference in the world.

Today was the fourth annual Big Event Expo at the SeaGate Convention Centre.

Over 50 booths with hands-on activities and workshops were at the expo.

The girls and their families learned how to change a car tire, create art, meet live animals, build with LEGOS, relax with yoga, learn self-defense, and much more.

“This event is all about connecting girls with our community partners that will help them earn their badges, earn their awards, do leadership projects, do service project within their community,” said Christy Gustin, Director of Regional Services for the Girl Scouts.

50 organizations from across Toledo were on hand to help educate the girls.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.