Toledo Rep seeking unproduced plays from public to be performed at series of readings

Have a great idea for a play? Now’s your chance to have your story told on the stage in front of an audience.

The Toledo Repertoire Theatre is presenting a series of readings of unproduced plays by local writers.

The readings will happen on Saturday February 24, Saturday March 31 and Saturday April 28 of 2018.

After the readings, the writer, director and cast will hold a talkback with the audience.

You have until December 22 to submit your play.

Submissions must be hard copies that are securely bound.

Mail your play to:

Toledo Repertoire Theatre

16 10th Street

Toledo, Ohio 43614

Attn: “Toledo Voices”

If your play is selected you will be notified by January 8.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.