Car flips, sends three to hospital

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A driver and two passengers are recovering from a crash that happened early Saturday morning.

This incident happened at Secor Road and Executive Parkway after 2:30 a.m.

Police said the driver was speeding and lost control of the vehicle, before flipping the car.

All three people in the car are now recovering at the hospital.

