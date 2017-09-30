House catches on fire for second time in two weeks

A house caught on fire for the second time in two weeks in Toledo early Saturday morning.

The suspicious fire happened on the 800 block of Colburn Street before 2:30 a.m.

Fire crews said the fire started when garbage caught fire in the house.

The house is vacant and no one was hurt in the blaze.

