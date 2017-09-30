Car crashes into house, rips hole

A hole has been ripped into the basement of a house after a car crashed into it early Saturday morning.

The collision happened on Westland Avenue and Brussels Road around 4 a.m.

Police say the driver took off and the passenger in the car went to a local hospital.

The owner of the home said this is the second time a crash like this has happened.

Alcohol is believed to be factor in the collision.

