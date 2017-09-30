Car crashes into house, rips hole - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Car crashes into house, rips hole

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source:WTOL) (Source:WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A hole has been ripped into the basement of a house after a car crashed into it early Saturday morning. 

The collision happened on Westland Avenue and Brussels Road around 4 a.m.

Police say the driver took off and the passenger in the car went to a local hospital. 

The owner of the home said this is the second time a crash like this has happened.

Alcohol is believed to be factor in the collision. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly