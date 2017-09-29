Jim White Toyota Big Board Friday: Week 6 Finals - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Jim White Toyota Big Board Friday: Week 6 Finals

WEEK 6 FINALS

Maumee 0

Anthony Wayne 21

Wayne Trace 42

Ayersville 7

Norwalk 28

Bellevue 40

Perrysburg 22

Bowling Green 37

Woodward 51

Bowsher 16

Archbold 28

Bryan 0

Defiance 14

Celina 42

Whitmer 21

Central Catholic 14

Findlay 24

Clay 14

Sandusky 56

Columbian 8

Riverdale 21

Cory-Rawson 14

Lakota 52

Danbury 0

Evergreen 32

Delta 0

Blissfield 27

Dundee 21

Tinora 24

Edgerton 21

Cardinal Stritch 22

Edon 69

Eastwood 35

Fostoria 7

Elmwood 16

Genoa 50

Fairview 20

Hicksville 21

Toledo Christian 0

Hilltop 46

Antwerp 24

Holgate 32

Arlington 15

Hopewell-Loudon 14

Erie-Mason 0

Ida 67

Rossford 6

Lake 21

Wauseon 35

Liberty Center 24

Arcadia 0

Liberty-Benton 62

Fremont Ross 28

Lima Senior 24

Leipsic 14

McComb 29

Whitefore 51

Morenci 8

Van Buren 7

North Baltimore 35

Napoleon 13

Northview 35

Gibsonburg 45

Northwood 7

Vermilion 14

Oak Harbor 7

Montpelier 7

Ottawa Hills 38

Swanton 23

Patrick Henry 22

Clyde 30

Perkins 7

Edison 28

Port Clinton 0

Southview 0

Springfield 38

St. John’s Jesuit 20

St. Francis de Sales 0

Waite 0

Start 40

Pandora-Gilboa 48

Vanlue 0

Otsego 49

Woodmore 14

