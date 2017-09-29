Jim White Toyota Big Board Friday: Week 6 Finals

WEEK 6 FINALS
Maumee 0
Anthony Wayne 21
Wayne Trace 42
Ayersville 7
Norwalk 28
Bellevue 40
Perrysburg 22
Bowling Green 37
Woodward 51
Bowsher 16
Archbold 28
Bryan 0
Defiance 14
Celina 42
Whitmer 21
Central Catholic 14
Findlay 24
Clay 14
Sandusky 56
Columbian 8
Riverdale 21
Cory-Rawson 14
Lakota 52
Danbury 0
Evergreen 32
Delta 0
Blissfield 27
Dundee 21
Tinora 24
Edgerton 21
Cardinal Stritch 22
Edon 69
Eastwood 35
Fostoria 7
Elmwood 16
Genoa 50
Fairview 20
Hicksville 21
Toledo Christian 0
Hilltop 46
Antwerp 24
Holgate 32
Arlington 15
Hopewell-Loudon 14
Erie-Mason 0
Ida 67
Rossford 6
Lake 21
Wauseon 35
Liberty Center 24
Arcadia 0
Liberty-Benton 62
Fremont Ross 28
Lima Senior 24
Leipsic 14
McComb 29
Whitefore 51
Morenci 8
Van Buren 7
North Baltimore 35
Napoleon 13
Northview 35
Gibsonburg 45
Northwood 7
Vermilion 14
Oak Harbor 7
Montpelier 7
Ottawa Hills 38
Swanton 23
Patrick Henry 22
Clyde 30
Perkins 7
Edison 28
Port Clinton 0
Southview 0
Springfield 38
St. John’s Jesuit 20
St. Francis de Sales 0
Waite 0
Start 40
Pandora-Gilboa 48
Vanlue 0
Otsego 49
Woodmore 14
