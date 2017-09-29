Water main break in east Toledo creates virtual geyser on neighb - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

breaking

Water main break in east Toledo creates virtual geyser on neighborhood street

(Source: Trisha Yancey) (Source: Trisha Yancey)

Incredible video out of east Toledo on Friday evening where a water main break is causing a virtual geyser on a residential street. 

The water main break on Selkirk, across the street from Hollywood Casino, continues to gush water. 

Neighbors say the break happened a little after 7 p.m.

Selkirk is off Miami St. near the border with Rossford.

WTOL 11 has reached out to the city to find out when the problem might be fixed.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly