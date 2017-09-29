Neighbors spend Saturday cleaning after huge water main break in east Toledo

It was an amazing and crazy scene on Selkirk Street in east Toledo on Friday evening.

Selkirk is off of Miami St., right across the street from the Hollywood Casino.

A water main break shot water into the air like Old Faithful.

It started around 7 p.m.

Basements in some homes in the neighborhood were flooded.

On Saturday, neighbors had hired crews to come out and clean up the basements and there were a lot of damaged possessions placed out on the curb to be hauled away.

"I've tried to catch the water department and they don't know. I've talked to the workers on the other streets and they don't know," said resident Emily Paluch. "It's the weekend and I guess you get the runaround on the weekend. Monday we'll get some answers."

Nancy Khouri says the water left nothing untouched.

"Everything down there is a total loss; furnace, hot water tank, washer and dryer, a whole area of kids' toys and lots of tools," said Nancy.

Residents in the area blame contractors working on the I-75 expansion project for the break, the result of heavy trucks filled with water.

Residents say the city opened nearby fire hydrants to relieve pressure and the gusher finally subsided.

Still, flooded out folks like Everett Mier are fuming.

"The contractors did this. The geyser was going on for two hours and they just left. I thought they would stick it out,” said Mier.

City crews responded and the water eventually went down.

WTOL 11 has reached out to the city about the damage and the flooded homes, but has not responded.

Neighbors say they are also waiting for a call back from the city.

