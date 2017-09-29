Winds could carry algae bloom east toward Port Clinton

The algae that has been visible in the Maumee River this week could be making a move toward Port Clinton.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says as the wind picks up the algae blooms could be pushed to the east.

People in Port Clinton that WTOL 11 talked to however, say they don't think it will affect them too much as the season is almost over.

"I wouldn't fish in it. It's not healthy and I know a lot of people, they're more worried about their kids and I haven't heard anyone fishing-wise; mostly swimming,” said fisherman Frank Borgio.

People in Port Clinton say, the bloom has been much worse for them in the past.

