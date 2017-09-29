Elderly residents learn about avoiding scams, crime prevention at Senior Safety Day

A cold front will move through Friday bringing unsettled weather. There is a slight chance of showers as northwest winds increase, gusting to around 25 mph at times.More >>
Ohio University's new "freedom of expression" policy has been met with opposition by students.More >>
A two-man field of Republicans jockeying to challenge Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018 could soon double in size.More >>
A proposed constitutional amendment aimed at preventing puppy mills has been certified as a single ballot issue by Ohio's Ballot Board.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A teen accused of killing a woman and shooting another appeared in court Thursday.More >>
A mid-afternoon shootout in central Toledo sent one man to the hospital while another is on the run. But residents who live along Tecumseh Street say this is routine.More >>
The Port Clinton Lift Bridge that links the north and south side of the city is getting a makeover.More >>
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says as the wind picks up the algae blooms could be pushed to the east.More >>
Lucas County residents who came to the event got free smoke detectors and free 9-1-1 cell phone sign-ups.More >>
