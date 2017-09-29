Elderly residents learn about avoiding scams, crime prevention at Senior Safety Day

Several Toledo law enforcement agencies were in the community on Friday helping a vulnerable population, the elderly.

Senior Safety Day aimed at providing the latest information on elder scams, crime prevention, safety & more.

Lucas County residents who came to the event got free smoke detectors and free 9-1-1 cell phone sign-ups.

“We want to let the seniors know that these are the scams that are out there. They’re getting more sophisticated all the time and we want people to know that it’s okay to hang up. It’s okay to say no,” said Toledo Police officer Kathleen Mohr.

The event took place at the Eleanor M. Kahle Senior Center.

