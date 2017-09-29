Group aims to eliminate sewer overflows in Toledo neighborhoods

Several government officials, including U.S. congresswoman Marcy Kaptur took part in Destination Junction, a stormwater tour on Friday.

For the past two years, thanks to a $250,000 grant from the Ohio EPA, vacant land in Toledo neighborhoods has been used to recycle stormwater.

The goal is to eliminate sewer overflows.

The Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments is the project coordinator for the grant and has been working with the Junction Coalition on the stormwater management plan.

The event also showed how homeowners and renters can redirect stormwater to rain barrels, rain gardens, and other green spaces to prevent street and basement flooding.

Following the stormwater tour, congresswoman Kaptur honored the Junction Coalition for their efforts.

She also commented on the lake's current algae issues.

“We need more help from governor Kasich and the state legislature to recognize the seriousness of this condition in Lake Erie," said Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur

