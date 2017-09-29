Violence becoming common reality on Central Toledo street

A mid-afternoon shootout in central Toledo sent one man to the hospital while another is on the run. But residents who live along Tecumseh Street say this is routine.More >>
A mid-afternoon shootout in central Toledo sent one man to the hospital while another is on the run. But residents who live along Tecumseh Street say this is routine.More >>
According to Toledo Police, the shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on Tecumseh St. Police say they found shell casings on the street and sidewalk and in the alley where two men were shooting at each other.More >>
According to Toledo Police, the shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on Tecumseh St. Police say they found shell casings on the street and sidewalk and in the alley where two men were shooting at each other.More >>
Police say the 16-year-old shot two girls, killing one of them, after a street fight broke out in a central Toledo neighborhood on Sunday.More >>
Police say the 16-year-old shot two girls, killing one of them, after a street fight broke out in a central Toledo neighborhood on Sunday.More >>
Police say the men ordered the employees to the ground and forced the manager to open the registers.More >>
Police say the men ordered the employees to the ground and forced the manager to open the registers.More >>
Two businesses in Findlay were robbed within two hours of each other Tuesday evening.More >>
Two businesses in Findlay were robbed within two hours of each other Tuesday evening.More >>
A cold front will move through Friday bringing unsettled weather. There is a slight chance of showers as northwest winds increase, gusting to around 25 mph at times.More >>
A cold front will move through Friday bringing unsettled weather. There is a slight chance of showers as northwest winds increase, gusting to around 25 mph at times.More >>
Ohio University's new "freedom of expression" policy has been met with opposition by students.More >>
Ohio University's new "freedom of expression" policy has been met with opposition by students.More >>
A two-man field of Republicans jockeying to challenge Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018 could soon double in size.More >>
A two-man field of Republicans jockeying to challenge Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018 could soon double in size.More >>
A proposed constitutional amendment aimed at preventing puppy mills has been certified as a single ballot issue by Ohio's Ballot Board.More >>
A proposed constitutional amendment aimed at preventing puppy mills has been certified as a single ballot issue by Ohio's Ballot Board.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Several government officials, including U.S. congresswoman Marcy Kaptur took part in Destination Junction, a stormwater tour on Friday.More >>
Several government officials, including U.S. congresswoman Marcy Kaptur took part in Destination Junction, a stormwater tour on Friday.More >>
The Toledo Zoo is shedding light on their newest fall event called “Luminous Nights” geared toward inspiring people to conserve the natural environment and its animals.More >>
The Toledo Zoo is shedding light on their newest fall event called “Luminous Nights” geared toward inspiring people to conserve the natural environment and its animals.More >>
A mid-afternoon shootout in central Toledo sent one man to the hospital while another is on the run. But residents who live along Tecumseh Street say this is routine.More >>
A mid-afternoon shootout in central Toledo sent one man to the hospital while another is on the run. But residents who live along Tecumseh Street say this is routine.More >>
A teen accused of killing a woman and shooting another appeared in court Thursday.More >>
A teen accused of killing a woman and shooting another appeared in court Thursday.More >>
Being a mom is stressful on its own. But for mothers who work a full-time job, it can be downright overwhelming.More >>
Being a mom is stressful on its own. But for mothers who work a full-time job, it can be downright overwhelming.More >>