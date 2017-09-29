Two businesses in Findlay were robbed within two hours of each other Tuesday evening.

Two Findlay businesses robbed within two hours

Police say the men ordered the employees to the ground and forced the manager to open the registers.

Police say the 16-year-old shot two girls, killing one of them, after a street fight broke out in a central Toledo neighborhood on Sunday.

16-year-old accused of killing girl during street fight appears in court

According to Toledo Police, the shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on Tecumseh St. Police say they found shell casings on the street and sidewalk and in the alley where two men were shooting at each other.

Police: Man checks himself into hospital after central Toledo shootout

A mid-afternoon shootout in central Toledo sent one man to the hospital while another is on the run. But residents who live along Tecumseh Street say this is routine.

A person with gunshot wounds took themselves to the hospital on Friday after a shooting in central Toledo.

According to Toledo Police, the shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on Tecumseh St.

Police say they found shell casings on the street and sidewalk and in the alley where two men were shooting at each other.

Shabaa Shakur, from Toledo, later checked himself into the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and as of Friday afternoon was in critical condition.

Police say they have no leads on the other shooter.

