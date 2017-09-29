Police: Man checks himself into hospital after central Toledo sh - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police: Man checks himself into hospital after central Toledo shootout

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)

A person with gunshot wounds took themselves to the hospital on Friday after a shooting in central Toledo.

According to Toledo Police, the shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on Tecumseh St.

Police say they found shell casings on the street and sidewalk and in the alley where two men were shooting at each other.

Shabaa Shakur, from Toledo, later checked himself into the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and as of Friday afternoon was in critical condition.

Police say they have no leads on the other shooter.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly