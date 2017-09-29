Jim White Toyota Big Board Preview: Week 6

We are now in the second half of high school football as teams across Ohio are hoping to secure a playoff spot and possibly a conference championship.

Our Game of the Week features Whitmer (5-0) visiting Central Catholic (5-0) in a bout that will likely determine the Three Rivers champion.

Whitmer is coming off yet another huge win, this time it was a 47-14 victory over Lima Senior.

The Panthers have been nothing short of dominating this season, outscoring their opponents by an average of 33 points in their last three games.

Part of their success lies in the defense, which gave up more than 14 points only once this season in their opener against GlenOak.

Meanwhile, Central Catholic comes into the game continuing their near-perfect regular season play that has become a trademark for the team.

The Fighting Irish are coming off a 41-10 victory over Clay, following a slow start in the first half.

But if Whitmer's defense has been great thus far, the Irish's has been stout. Central Catholic has allowed a total of 10.6 points per game, including 24 total in their last three games.

In the City League, Waite (0-5) will travel across town to play Start (2-3).

The Waite Indians have had an abysmal start to the year.

Most of their issues begin on the offensive side of the ball. Despite one game where they scored 30 against Maumee, the Indians average a little over four points per game.

But a victory over their rival could help push them to a conference title.

Start is coming off a 50-9 loss against Bellevue.

Despite this loss, Start may be the best team in the conference with wins over Swanton and Columbian.

Their offense is performing better, finishing only the Bellevue game under 10 points.

Another game in the TRAC takes place between two rivals with first-year head coaches still struggling to find an identity in the Glass Bowl: St. Francis (1-4) and St. John's (2-3).

The Knights start their second half in the season after a blowout loss to Findlay. That said, it is a better team than the one that went 0-10 in 2016.

St. Francis has a dominating win on the record, though it was to 0-5 Madison Comprehensive. But two of their losses this year were by one point to Bedfrod and three points to Clay. The Knights also led in both of those games.

But for St. Francis to truly feel like they have improved, they need a win over St. John's.

The Titans are coming off a heartbreaking 23-20 loss at home to Ross.

St. John's does have more wins against better quality opponents (Perrysburg and Mansfield Senior). However, in their match up against Bedford, the Titans lost by seven rather than one.

WTOL will cover several more games for Jim White Toyota Big Board Friday including:

Montpelier @ Ottawa Hills

Findlay @ Clay

Rossford @ Lake

Southview @ Springfield

Napoleon @ Northview

Maumee @ Anthony Wayne

Wauseon @ Liberty Center

Elmwood @ Genoa

Gibsonburg @ Northwood

Perrysburg @ Bowling Green

Eastwood @ Fostoria

Ross @ Lima Senior

Leipsic @ McComb

Make sure to download and keep up with the WTOL 11 Sports App for live scoring throughout tonight's games.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.