Wood Co. Humane Society accepts rescue dogs from Hurricane Harvey

There are many ways to help those affected by the recent hurricanes.

You can donate money and other items, or you could adopt a dog.

The Wood County Humane Society as accepted 24 dogs from Texas that were displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

The dogs are variety of mixes and sizes, and many of them are puppies.

"Two of the dogs are heartworm positive and will require treatment," said April McCurdy, behavior and training coordinator at the Wood County Humane Society. "All of the dogs will be seen by our vet, receive vaccines and be spayed or neutered before going up for adoption."

All of the dogs were in Texas shelters before the hurricane hit, and were relocated to shelters such as the Wood County Humane Society to make room for other Texas dogs affected by the storm.

