Wood Co. Humane Society accepts rescue dogs from Hurricane Harvey

A cold front will move through Friday bringing unsettled weather. There is a slight chance of showers as northwest winds increase, gusting to around 25 mph at times.More >>
A cold front will move through Friday bringing unsettled weather. There is a slight chance of showers as northwest winds increase, gusting to around 25 mph at times.More >>
Ohio University's new "freedom of expression" policy has been met with opposition by students.More >>
Ohio University's new "freedom of expression" policy has been met with opposition by students.More >>
A two-man field of Republicans jockeying to challenge Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018 could soon double in size.More >>
A two-man field of Republicans jockeying to challenge Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018 could soon double in size.More >>
A proposed constitutional amendment aimed at preventing puppy mills has been certified as a single ballot issue by Ohio's Ballot Board.More >>
A proposed constitutional amendment aimed at preventing puppy mills has been certified as a single ballot issue by Ohio's Ballot Board.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
There are many ways to help those affected by the recent hurricanes. You can donate money and other items, or you could adopt a dog.More >>
There are many ways to help those affected by the recent hurricanes. You can donate money and other items, or you could adopt a dog.More >>
Heroin is the headline almost every day in America, but we don’t hear about the undercover officers who risk their safety every day to help get heroin off the streets. One TPD vice officer is part of a team of officers that do just that.More >>
Heroin is the headline almost every day in America, but we don’t hear about the undercover officers who risk their safety every day to help get heroin off the streets. One TPD vice officer is part of a team of officers that do just that.More >>
The positions offered are living-wage career opportunities with benefits.More >>
The positions offered are living-wage career opportunities with benefits.More >>
The kiosks were put in place a few years ago, and recently updated with facial recognition capabilities. The kiosks act as virtual parole officers for people who made a mistake and don't pose a threat to the public.More >>
The kiosks were put in place a few years ago, and recently updated with facial recognition capabilities. The kiosks act as virtual parole officers for people who made a mistake and don't pose a threat to the public.More >>
Police say two men were exchanging gunfire on the street when one of them was shot.More >>
Police say two men were exchanging gunfire on the street when one of them was shot.More >>