Mobis Plant holds job fair to fill positions at Jeep plant

Plenty of people showed up at a job fair for one of the most coveted positions in the Toledo area.

MOBIS Plant hosted the job fair on Friday to fill positions at its facility at the Jeep plant.

With the upcoming Jeep expansion, local manufacturing opportunities are continuing to be available for residents of Lucas County.

The company says manufacturing experience isn't necessary to be considered for the positions.

"We have supervisors and team leaders who do train our employees when they get there.. we have practice areas where people can work on the actual chassis before they get put on the actual lines, so you don't have to have experience, you just have to have a good attitude," said Ashley Citraro, assistant HR manager with MOBIS North America.

The positions offered are living-wage career opportunities with benefits.

MOBIS North America is an automotive supplier.

They make chassis for the Jeep Wrangler.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.