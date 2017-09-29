Mobis Plant holding job fair to fill positions at Jeep plant

If you're looking for a job, you won't have to go very far for this one.

Mobis Plant is hosting a job fair Friday to fill positions at its facility at the Jeep plant.

With the upcoming Jeep expansion, local manufacturing opportunities are continuing to be available for residents of Lucas County.

The positions offered are living-wage career opportunities with benefits.

Those interested should bring an updated resume with them to Ohio Means Jobs on Monroe Street.

The job fair lasts until 3 p.m.

