Police: Thousands in cash scattered after car chase, crash

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (AP) - Police say around $15,000 was scattered after two cars crashed during a chase between their drivers.

WSYX-TV reports the crash occurred Thursday morning in Sharon Township outside of Columbus. Police say the cars were side-by-side when both drivers lost control at a railroad crossing.

One of the cars ended up on its roof and the other crashed into a veterinarian's office.

Two women and three children were taken to hospitals for what police say are non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the money will likely be returned. Neither driver is cooperating with authorities.

