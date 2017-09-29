Police on scene of central Toledo shooting - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are on the scene of a shooting involving two men on Friday.

The shooting occurred on the 1100 block of Tecumseh Street in central Toledo. 

Police say two men were exchanging gunfire on the street when one of them was shot. 

Police say the man who was shot was picked up in a red car and taken to the hospital.

The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The scene is active as police talk to witnesses and gather evidence. 

We'll keep you updated with more information on air and online.

