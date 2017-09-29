TPD officers stop attempted kidnapping

A cold front will move through Friday bringing unsettled weather. There is a slight chance of showers as northwest winds increase, gusting to around 25 mph at times.More >>
A cold front will move through Friday bringing unsettled weather. There is a slight chance of showers as northwest winds increase, gusting to around 25 mph at times.More >>
Ohio University's new "freedom of expression" policy has been met with opposition by students.More >>
Ohio University's new "freedom of expression" policy has been met with opposition by students.More >>
A two-man field of Republicans jockeying to challenge Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018 could soon double in size.More >>
A two-man field of Republicans jockeying to challenge Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018 could soon double in size.More >>
A proposed constitutional amendment aimed at preventing puppy mills has been certified as a single ballot issue by Ohio's Ballot Board.More >>
A proposed constitutional amendment aimed at preventing puppy mills has been certified as a single ballot issue by Ohio's Ballot Board.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The officers responded to a call of a woman being forced into a vehicle by her ex-boyfriend.More >>
The officers responded to a call of a woman being forced into a vehicle by her ex-boyfriend.More >>
Police say Tomacina Nutter was last seen in east Toledo around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.More >>
Police say Tomacina Nutter was last seen in east Toledo around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.More >>
Those who attend are being given free smoke detectors and free 911 cell phone sign-up for Lucas County residents.More >>
Those who attend are being given free smoke detectors and free 911 cell phone sign-up for Lucas County residents.More >>
Findlay mayor Lydia Mihalik announced the termination of Findlay police captain Sean Young. Young was placed on paid leave since February.More >>
Findlay mayor Lydia Mihalik announced the termination of Findlay police captain Sean Young. Young was placed on paid leave since February.More >>
The bullet holes were found in the windows of the building.More >>
The bullet holes were found in the windows of the building.More >>