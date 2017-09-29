TPD officers stop attempted kidnapping

Two Toledo police officers were able to stop an attempted kidnapping on Wednesday.

The officers responded to a call of a woman being forced into a vehicle by a man.

Police say they searched the area and were able to located the vehicle driving by, with the woman inside yelling for help.

The officers stopped the vehicle and caught the man who was trying to flee the scene on foot.

The man told officers that he was the woman's ex-boyfriend.

The man was charged with kidnapping.

