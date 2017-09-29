Toledo police searching for missing 12-year-old

Toledo police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Thursday.

Police say Tomacina Nutter was last seen in east Toledo around 7:30 p.m.

Nutter is a white female who is five feet two inches tall and 109 pounds with blond hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.

Anyone who knows where she is or has any information is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

