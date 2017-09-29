Toledo police searching for missing 12-year-old - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police searching for missing 12-year-old

Tomacina Nutter (Source: TPD) Tomacina Nutter (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Thursday. 

Police say Tomacina Nutter was last seen in east Toledo around 7:30 p.m.

Nutter is a white female who is five feet two inches tall and 109 pounds with blond hair and green eyes. 

She was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.

Anyone who knows where she is or has any information is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly