Findlay police captain terminated following investigation into domestic incident

Findlay mayor Lydia Mihalik announced the termination of Findlay police captain Sean Young.

An independent investigation was conducted by the Toledo Police Internal Affairs into an alleged domestic event involving Captain Young and his wife.

The city of Findlay reviewed the investigation, and after a discussion with Captain Young, decided to terminate his employment.

"After a great deal of thought and deliberation, as well as review of all matters provided and the findings made by an independent body investigating the matter, I have decided on behalf of our police department and the citizens of Findlay that we move forward without Captain Young," said Mayor Mihalik. "I am saddened that his service to this community has come to an end so abruptly. Our community demands and I require that members of our police department follow the laws of our community and our policies both on and off duty."

Sean Young as served in the Findlay Police Department since 1996.

Young was placed on paid leave in February.

John Dunbar took over as the new police chief in June.

