Recipes: Kroger autumn recipes

Make Ahead Dinner Salad

One head Romaine lettuce, torn in small pieces or bagged refrigerated lettuce

1 can whole kernel corn, drained

1 red bell pepper, chopped finely

2 Roma tomatoes, chopped

8 hard-boiled eggs, chopped

1 cup shredded carrots

1 cup frozen peas, defrosted

1 cup shredded cheddar or Italian-style shredded cheese

1/2 cup chopped cooked bacon

1 cup ranch or buttermilk salad dressing

In the bottom of a large glass bowl, place torn lettuce leaves. Begin by layering each of the ingredients. Top with dressing. Place in refrigerator for one hour. Mix at the table.

*chicken strips, cooked salmon or other protein can be added, if desired.

*2 fresh ears of corn, cooking and removed from cob can be used.

Chicken Sour Cream Bake

4 cups bite-size pieces of cooked rotisserie chicken or leftover turkey

1 tablespoon margarine

1 medium onion, chopped

1 1/2 cups chopped celery

1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms

1 1/2 cups light mayonnaise

1 1/2 cups reduced-fat sour cream

1 package dry Ranch Dressing Mix

2 cups dry seasoned stuffing mix

2 cups shredded smoked Gruyere cheese

1/2 teaspoon salt

Ground pepper to taste

3/4 cups sliced almonds

Preheat oven to 350ºF. In a small skillet, sauté the onion, celery and mushrooms together. In a large bowl, combine mayonnaise, sour cream and dry ranch dressing. Add sautéeed vegetables and all remaining ingredients, except almonds. Transfer to a 9x13-inch glass baking dish and bake 30 minutes, covered. Remove cover, sprinkle with almonds and bake an additional 15 minutes. Serves 8.

Note: One 4 lb. rotisserie chicken should yield about 4 cups of bite-sized chicken pieces.

Crème de Menthe Bars

Cake Layer:

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened

4 eggs, beaten

1 cup flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 16-ounce can Hershey chocolate

Beat ingredients with electric mixer. Spoon into greased and floured 10x15x2-inch jelly roll pan. Bake in preheated 350oF oven for ½ hour. Check at 25 minutes. Cool completely before spreading with mint layer.

Mint Layer:

2 cups powdered sugar

2 tablespoons crème de menthe liqueur

1/2 cup (1 stick) soften butter

Beat mixture until light and fluffy. Spread on cooled chocolate cake. Refrigerate until firm. Spread with glaze.

Glaze:

6-ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips + 1/3 cup more

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons butter

Melt together over low heat and spread over chilled mint layer.

Store in refrigerator until needed. Cut into bars to serve. They also freeze well.

Note: Prepare the brownie layer from a high-quality boxed mix and proceed with the recipe.

