Recipes: Kroger autumn recipes

Make Ahead Dinner Salad
One head Romaine lettuce, torn in small pieces or bagged refrigerated lettuce
1 can whole kernel corn, drained
1 red bell pepper, chopped finely
2 Roma tomatoes, chopped
8 hard-boiled eggs, chopped
1 cup shredded carrots
1 cup frozen peas, defrosted
1 cup shredded cheddar or Italian-style shredded cheese
1/2 cup chopped cooked bacon
1 cup ranch or buttermilk salad dressing
In the bottom of a large glass bowl, place torn lettuce leaves. Begin by layering each of the ingredients. Top with dressing. Place in refrigerator for one hour. Mix at the table.
*chicken strips, cooked salmon or other protein can be added, if desired.
*2 fresh ears of corn, cooking and removed from cob can be used.
Chicken Sour Cream Bake
4 cups bite-size pieces of cooked rotisserie chicken or leftover turkey
1 tablespoon margarine
1 medium onion, chopped
1 1/2 cups chopped celery
1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
1 1/2 cups light mayonnaise
1 1/2 cups reduced-fat sour cream
1 package dry Ranch Dressing Mix
2 cups dry seasoned stuffing mix
2 cups shredded smoked Gruyere cheese
1/2 teaspoon salt
Ground pepper to taste
3/4 cups sliced almonds
Preheat oven to 350ºF. In a small skillet, sauté the onion, celery and mushrooms together. In a large bowl, combine mayonnaise, sour cream and dry ranch dressing. Add sautéeed vegetables and all remaining ingredients, except almonds. Transfer to a 9x13-inch glass baking dish and bake 30 minutes, covered. Remove cover, sprinkle with almonds and bake an additional 15 minutes. Serves 8.
Note: One 4 lb. rotisserie chicken should yield about 4 cups of bite-sized chicken pieces.
Crème de Menthe Bars
Cake Layer:
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened
4 eggs, beaten
1 cup flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 16-ounce can Hershey chocolate
Beat ingredients with electric mixer. Spoon into greased and floured 10x15x2-inch jelly roll pan. Bake in preheated 350oF oven for ½ hour. Check at 25 minutes. Cool completely before spreading with mint layer.
Mint Layer:
2 cups powdered sugar
2 tablespoons crème de menthe liqueur
1/2 cup (1 stick) soften butter
Beat mixture until light and fluffy. Spread on cooled chocolate cake. Refrigerate until firm. Spread with glaze.
Glaze:
6-ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips + 1/3 cup more
1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons butter
Melt together over low heat and spread over chilled mint layer.
Store in refrigerator until needed. Cut into bars to serve. They also freeze well.
Note: Prepare the brownie layer from a high-quality boxed mix and proceed with the recipe.
A cold front will move through Friday bringing unsettled weather. There is a slight chance of showers as northwest winds increase, gusting to around 25 mph at times.More >>
Ohio University's new "freedom of expression" policy has been met with opposition by students.More >>
A two-man field of Republicans jockeying to challenge Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018 could soon double in size.More >>
A proposed constitutional amendment aimed at preventing puppy mills has been certified as a single ballot issue by Ohio's Ballot Board.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
